Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $192.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.