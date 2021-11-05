Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

TALO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,192 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

