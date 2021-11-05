Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

