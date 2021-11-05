Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

