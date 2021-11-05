Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $142.03.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
