Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry Sells 5,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,552. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after buying an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

