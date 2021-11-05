Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Taoping alerts:

Shares of Taoping stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Taoping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.