Tarang Amin Sells 125,324 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $138,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

