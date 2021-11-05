TD Securities Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market cap of C$34.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.42. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.