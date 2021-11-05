TD Securities Increases Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of JWLLF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.