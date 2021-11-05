TD Securities Increases Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JWLLF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

