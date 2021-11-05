TD Securities Increases Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.61.

Shares of XBC stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 693,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,645. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.49 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$591.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

