TD Securities Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

