Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $653,583.40 and approximately $109,488.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

