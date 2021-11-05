Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TIIAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.