Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.15).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.39 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

