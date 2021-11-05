Telsey Advisory Group Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $36.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $30.19 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.