Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.99 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

TENB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.