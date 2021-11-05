Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.030 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 1,135,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

