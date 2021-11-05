Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

TER stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. 50,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $97.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

