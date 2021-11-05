Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 474246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.