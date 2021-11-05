Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.