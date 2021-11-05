Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.30. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

