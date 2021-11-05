The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

The AES (NYSE:AES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of AES traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,940. The AES has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

