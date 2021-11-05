The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

