The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,240. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.53%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

