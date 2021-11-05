The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 40.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM opened at $505.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.61. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

