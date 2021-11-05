The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.22.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.