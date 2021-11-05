The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

