The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of GT traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 11,089,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

