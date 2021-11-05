The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.