The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.59). The stock had a trading volume of 447,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.34. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £488.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

