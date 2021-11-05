The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,522 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 5.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

