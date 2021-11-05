The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

