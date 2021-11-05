The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Manitowoc traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 2,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.61 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

