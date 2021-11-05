The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

NYSE PG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,732. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.