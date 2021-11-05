The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 524.98 ($6.86), with a volume of 87290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market cap of £912.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 510.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 500.08.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

