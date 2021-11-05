The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.36

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 592441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

