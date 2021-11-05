The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after acquiring an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.