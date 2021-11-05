Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Down 7.9%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 1,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

THRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

