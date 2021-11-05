TheStreet Downgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to D

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Intevac has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

