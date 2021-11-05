TheStreet Lowers KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to D

TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $8,140,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

