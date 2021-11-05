Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00.

NEM stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

