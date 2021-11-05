Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.