Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.29.

Shares of TRI opened at C$148.17 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$99.11 and a twelve month high of C$152.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

