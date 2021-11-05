TigerCash Market Cap Hits $907,844.21 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $907,844.21 and approximately $7.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00742133 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

