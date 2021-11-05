TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $4.99

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $266.54 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00008185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

