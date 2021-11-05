Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

