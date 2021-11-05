Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

