TopBuild Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $10.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.44 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $260.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.