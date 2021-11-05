TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Truist Securities

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $154.30 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

