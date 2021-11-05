TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.