Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNLIF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

